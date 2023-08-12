trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648013
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi on a 2-day visit to Wayanad, received a warm welcome at the airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Today, Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad in Kerala for the first time after the restoration of Parliament membership. Rahul met party workers during his two-day tour.

All Videos

Another video of Nuh Hinsa surfaced, rowdies were seen pelting stones in the video
play icon1:32
Another video of Nuh Hinsa surfaced, rowdies were seen pelting stones in the video
Gang rape with nurse of nursing home in Motihari, 1 accused arrested
play icon1:7
Gang rape with nurse of nursing home in Motihari, 1 accused arrested
PM Modi will start Mission 24 from Madhya Pradesh, start of 2024
play icon1:35
PM Modi will start Mission 24 from Madhya Pradesh, start of 2024
Indian soldiers in the hot desert, see the picture of the world Make in India
play icon3:28
Indian soldiers in the hot desert, see the picture of the world Make in India
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Wayanad after membership is restored, grand preparations for welcome
play icon2:32
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Wayanad after membership is restored, grand preparations for welcome

Trending Videos

Another video of Nuh Hinsa surfaced, rowdies were seen pelting stones in the video
play icon1:32
Another video of Nuh Hinsa surfaced, rowdies were seen pelting stones in the video
Gang rape with nurse of nursing home in Motihari, 1 accused arrested
play icon1:7
Gang rape with nurse of nursing home in Motihari, 1 accused arrested
PM Modi will start Mission 24 from Madhya Pradesh, start of 2024
play icon1:35
PM Modi will start Mission 24 from Madhya Pradesh, start of 2024
Indian soldiers in the hot desert, see the picture of the world Make in India
play icon3:28
Indian soldiers in the hot desert, see the picture of the world Make in India
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Wayanad after membership is restored, grand preparations for welcome
play icon2:32
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Wayanad after membership is restored, grand preparations for welcome
wayanad news,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi speech,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi latest video,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi today video,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi lok sabha,Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,Rahul Gandhi speech in Parliament,rahul gandhi congress leader,rahul gandhi bhashan,rahul gandhi speech today,Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech,rahul gandhi flying kiss,rahul gandhi in parliament,