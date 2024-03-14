NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Watch: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nashik, Maharashtra, raised questions regarding the lack of loan waivers for various groups including police, IAS, and IPS officers, laborers, and small shopkeepers. He pointed out the disparity, emphasizing that while loans of the richest individuals were waived off, those of the common people remained untouched. Gandhi highlighted the financial inequality in India and declared the Yatra as a protest against such injustices

