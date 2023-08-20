trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651087
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at Pangong Lake

Aug 20, 2023
Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Son Rahul Gandhi has paid tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. During this, Rahul has also given a statement regarding China on LAC.
