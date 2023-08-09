trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646892
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on Wednesday. During this, he said that we call you tribals and BJP calls you forest dwellers. BJP wants to keep you in the jungle. We consider you the owner of the country.

