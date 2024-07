videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, Watch Video

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Reaches Raebareli: After winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Raebareli. After reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi has offered prayers at Hanuman temple in Churwa, Raebareli. Along with this, Rahul will also meet party workers.