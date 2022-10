Rahul Gandhi resumes "padayatra" from Kurnool on 42nd day

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

On October 19, the 42nd day of his journey, Rahul Gandhi continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The Yatra, which started on September 7 in Kanniyakumari, has now travelled more than 1000 kilometres. It would ultimately end in Jammu & Kashmir after travelling through a total of 12 states.