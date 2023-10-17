trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676580
Rahul Gandhi Rides Along On A Bike To Meet Former Mizoram Chief Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Embarking on day two of his visit in Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 17 met the former Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. The Congress MP rode a pillion on a two-wheeler to reach the residence of Thanhawla.
