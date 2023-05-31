NewsVideos
'What is happening to Muslims in India, happened to Dalits in 1980s': Rahul Gandhi In US

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week long US trip on Wednesday on Tuesday said that 'Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Tribals are feeling attacked in India'. 

