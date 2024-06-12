Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Reasi Terror Attack

|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted PM Modi over the 3 terrorist attacks in 3 days. Rahul Gandhi has written on social media, Narendra Modi is busy responding to congratulatory messages and cannot even hear the cries of the families of the devotees who were brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been 3 separate terrorist incidents in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in the last 3 days but the Prime Minister is still busy celebrating. The country is demanding an answer - why are the conspirators of terrorist attacks not caught in the BJP government?

