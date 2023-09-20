trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664952
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
During the discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also presented his side. Speaking in Parliament, he demanded reservation for OBCs in the bill. He said that he found the new Parliament very wonderful.
Follow Us

All Videos

Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
play icon1:22
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
play icon10:0
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
play icon1:3
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region
play icon2:12
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Refuted Opposition's Assertion About ISRO Scientists' Salary
play icon1:36
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Refuted Opposition's Assertion About ISRO Scientists' Salary

Trending Videos

Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
play icon1:22
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
play icon10:0
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
play icon1:3
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region
play icon2:12
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Refuted Opposition's Assertion About ISRO Scientists' Salary
play icon1:36
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Refuted Opposition's Assertion About ISRO Scientists' Salary
rahul gandhi speech on women reservation bill,Women Reservation Bill,rahul gandhi parliament speech,new parliament session,rahul gandhi in new parliament,new parliament live,new parliament speech live,women reservation bill updates,Rahul Gandhi speech,new parliament live session,womens reservation bill,rahul gandhi live in parliament,new Parliament building,Breaking News,Zee News,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi live speech today,