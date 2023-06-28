NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Continuing his public outreach bid from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met bike and cycle mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh. The Congress leader sat on the ground along with mechanics in a shop and did not hesitate to soil his hands and fix a bike.

