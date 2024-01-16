trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710161
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kohima, Nagaland, engaging with locals on the third day of the journey. The yatra had been paused on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi on X, highlighting the challenging road conditions in Nagaland. Rahul Gandhi, expressing gratitude to the people of Manipur, continued his yatra, crossing into Nagaland on Monday evening.

