Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped in Imphal

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day Manipur tour from today. They have reached Imphal. During this, Rahul's convoy was stopped at Imphal near Manipur. Rahul's convoy has been stopped near Vishnupur post. Know in this report what are the reasons for stopping the convoy.

This chimpanzee sees open sky for first time after 28 years in cage
play icon3:11
This chimpanzee sees open sky for first time after 28 years in cage
Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas
play icon4:38
Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas
MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister
play icon2:46
MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
play icon2:7
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
play icon1:3
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida

