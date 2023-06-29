NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women Congress workers clash with police after stopping Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Rahul Manipur Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy returned in an accident, after which the women Congress workers met to witness a clash with the police, the police also fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Let us tell you that after stopping the convoy in Vishnupur, Rahul Gandhi will go to Churachandpur by helicopter.

All Videos

India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
play icon1:41
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
play icon9:6
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
play icon3:2
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
play icon6:28
 Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
Rahul Gandhi arrives to meet Manipur victims, stopped at Vishnupur
play icon5:52
Rahul Gandhi arrives to meet Manipur victims, stopped at Vishnupur

Trending Videos

India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
play icon1:41
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
play icon9:6
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
play icon3:2
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
play icon6:28
Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
Rahul Gandhi arrives to meet Manipur victims, stopped at Vishnupur
play icon5:52
Rahul Gandhi arrives to meet Manipur victims, stopped at Vishnupur
Rahul Gandhi,Manipur news,Manipur violence,rahul manipur visit,Imphal,Manipur,rahul gandhi on manipur,rahul gandhi in imphal manipur,manipur violence news,rahul gandhi manipur,sonia gandhi on manipur violence,rahul gandhi in manipur,rahul gandhi on manipur violence,rahul gandhi latest video,rahul gandhi today video,manipur latest news,manipur violence news today,rahul gandhi leaves for manipur,Hindi News,BJP,Latest News,