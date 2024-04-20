Advertisement
Rahul's rally with Tejashwi in Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on Bihar tour today on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi will reach Bhagalpur at 12 noon. Will address the gathering at Sandys Compound in Bhagalpur. Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni will also be present in that meeting. See full news.

Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
Big accident in Chhindwara, bus full of soldiers fell into ditch!
Big accident in Chhindwara, bus full of soldiers fell into ditch!
Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house
Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

