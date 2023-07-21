trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638263
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant on July 20 informed 17 people are stuck and the rescue operation is still underway after Raigad landslide. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on July 20 asked people to continue praying as it is already 12 hours. He also mentioned that people are still stuck at the site.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
play icon1:20
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
play icon4:32
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
play icon2:52
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
play icon4:30
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
play icon1:20
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
play icon4:32
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
play icon2:52
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
play icon4:30
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested