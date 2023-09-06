trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658802
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023

Sep 06, 2023
A 5-day special session of Parliament has been called. ..And the uneasiness is that has not been called to remove the word India permanently and keep the name only Bharat? The debate started yesterday with the President's dinner invitation, on which "President of India" was written along with his name. Now the information about the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia has further increased the uneasiness as to whether the name of the country will really no longer be India?
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma
What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma
Why is PM Modi suddenly leaving G20 and going to this Muslim country?
Why is PM Modi suddenly leaving G20 and going to this Muslim country?

