Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 25 along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. They interacted with the onboard students PM Modi is set to flag off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train on May 25.

