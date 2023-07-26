trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640531
Rain Alert Breaking: Alert issued for rain in west-east central India between July 26-27

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Delhi Rain Alert Breaking: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains in the coming two days in many states of the country, between July 26-27, an alert has been issued regarding rain in western-east central India. On the other hand, it is raining heavily in many areas of Delhi NCR since this morning.
