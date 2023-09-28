trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668180
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important meeting of BJP before the elections

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan, for which BJP has geared up, along with this, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda held an important meeting with party leaders in Jaipur yesterday, after which it is being told. That two Union ministers can contest in the upcoming elections.
SIT Team formed in Ujjain Case
play icon0:37
SIT Team formed in Ujjain Case
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies
play icon4:55
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies
This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill
play icon3:55
This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
play icon7:48
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
play icon1:1
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC

