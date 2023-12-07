trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696216
Rajasthan Chief Minister Face: Vasundhara Raje's house as Rajasthan CM hunt hots up

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Race: Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide victory in Rajasthan. But the suspense regarding the face of the Chief Minister still remains. Meanwhile, Vasundhara Raje suddenly reached Delhi at midnight. Now the question is arising whether Vasundhara Raje will be given the post of Chief Minister or Baba Balaknath or someone else will win?
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Last Rites Update: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's mortal remains leaves for last rites
Play Icon4:34
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Last Rites Update: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's mortal remains leaves for last rites
PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory
Play Icon10:41
PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category
Play Icon0:36
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament
Play Icon1:21
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament
Russia-Ukraine War Update: Bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine
Play Icon6:39
Russia-Ukraine War Update: Bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine

