Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot’s elder sister ties him rakhi ahead of ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Elder sister of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Vimla Devi tied rakhi to CM Gehlot in Jodhpur on August 28. This year Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 31. It is a festival that honours the bond between a brother and a sister.
