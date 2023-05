videoDetails

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Talks About Right To Health Bill, Urged PM Modi to Pass It On National Level

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Nathdwara (Rajasthan): CM Ashok Gehlot on right to a health issue says, that we have passed the law of Right to Health under which 25 lakh rs of insurance was done by our government.