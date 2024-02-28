trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725892
Rajasthan Congress MLA Ashok Chandna Protests MSP Issue In Bundi; Police Use Water Cannons, Detain Demonstrators

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
In Bundi, Rajasthan, Congress MLA Ashok Chandna, accompanied by party workers and farmers, staged a protest against the government regarding the MSP issue. Police responded by using water cannons to disperse the crowd, and subsequently, the protesters were detained. Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding situation.

