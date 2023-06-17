NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Cyclone: ​​Furore of cyclone in Barmer-Sirohi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: After Gujarat, Biparjoy turned to Rajasthan. Heavy rain has started and the Meteorological Department has issued an alert.

All Videos

Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
play icon32:48
Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
play icon3:45
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Angry mob pelted stones in Junagadh
play icon7:49
Baat Pate Ki: Angry mob pelted stones in Junagadh
Deshhit: Pakistan got the certificate of 'beggar'!
play icon2:23
Deshhit: Pakistan got the certificate of 'beggar'!
“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
play icon2:52
“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
play icon32:48
Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
play icon3:45
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Angry mob pelted stones in Junagadh
play icon7:49
Baat Pate Ki: Angry mob pelted stones in Junagadh
Deshhit: Pakistan got the certificate of 'beggar'!
play icon2:23
Deshhit: Pakistan got the certificate of 'beggar'!
“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
play icon2:52
“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
cyclone biparjoy updates,Gujarat cyclone biparjoy news,rajasthan biparjoy cyclone,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,biparjoy,Gujarat cyclone,Cyclone,cyclone biporjoy location,amit shah in kutch,amit shah in Kachchh,rajasthan biparjoy video,biparjoy in rajasthan,Rajasthan rain,Rajasthan weather,Badhmer,Cyclone Live,