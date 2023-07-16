trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636294
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
BJP President JP Nadda is on a tour of Rajasthan. During this, JP Nadda has blown the bugle of Rajasthan elections. BJP has prepared a plan to defeat the Gehlot government of Congress in Rajasthan. In his address, JP Nadda lashed out at the Congress government. Attacking the Gehlot government, JP Nadda mentioned the atrocities on the poor and women.
