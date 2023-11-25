trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692052
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son

Nov 25, 2023
Rajasthan Election 2023 Voting: Voting is being held on 199 seats in Rajasthan today. Before voting, BJP and Congress held massive election rallies and verbally attacked each other. Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot said that Lal Diary is a fabrication. There is no answer to fabricated things.
