Rajasthan election 2023: PM's attack on Gehlot - Such a Chief Minister does not have the right to remain in office even for a minute

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Rajasthan election 2023: BJP has intensified the campaign for Rajasthan Assembly elections.. PM Modi, while addressing the rally in Bharatpur today, said that the Chief Minister of the state who says that women file fake rape cases, is he not protecting women? Can. can any mother, sister or daughter say such a thing herself. what has happened to the people of Congress..
