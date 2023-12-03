trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695003
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Today is a very important day for the politics of these four states. Counting of votes has started at 8 am in all four states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the 'magical number' in the trends of Rajasthan Assembly elections. Ashok Gehlot announced his resignation after BJP's bumper victory in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot became emotional on the defeat.
