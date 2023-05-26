NewsVideos
Rajasthan: Gehlot Takes Dig At Pilot Over Paper Leak Case

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
In a veiled attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his demand for compensation to candidates affected by an exam paper leak reflects "intellectual bankruptcy". Gehlot also said the opposition has started talking about the paper leak as it does not have any issue to target the Congress government in Rajasthan.

