Rajasthan: Hindu organizations warn CM Ashok Gehlot over Muslim hostel in Jaipur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Hindu organizations have called a bandh in the capital Jaipur. There has been a huge protest in Jaipur for giving land to Muslim hostels. The BJP MLA says that why the Congress government is giving land for Muslim hostels in the Hindu population.