Rajasthan New CM: End of Vasundhara Raje Era!

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:06 AM IST
The pairing of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has been surprising in the past too, but this time the surprise hat-trick done by this pair will be remembered for a long time in Indian politics. The BJP picked Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister of Rajasthan. Now what will happen to Vasundhara Raje, this remains a question.

