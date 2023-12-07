trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696419
Rajasthan New CM Update: Will suspense on CM end today?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Rajasthan New CM Update: It has been almost 4 days since the results of the state assembly elections came, but BJP has not yet announced the CM in the three states. There is still suspense regarding the post of CM in all three states and this is the reason why the race for leaders to Delhi has started.
