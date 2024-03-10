NewsVideos
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
All petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain closed from 6 am today till 6 am on March 12. It is being told that this strike is being conducted to demand reduction in VAT and increase in dealer margin. The crowd of vehicles suddenly increased at petrol pumps in Rajasthan on Saturday. The reason was the strike happening today. In fact, petrol pump dealers across Rajasthan have expressed their displeasure over the increasing VAT and decreasing margins of diesel.

