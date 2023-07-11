trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634211
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
In Rajasthan too, the rain has now come in its fiercest form. After heavy rains, the roads of Rajasthan became swimming pools. Due to torrential rains in Ajmer, the flood of water is creating havoc on the roads. From the mountains to the plains, the rain is wreaking havoc. The rains in Himachal and Uttarakhand have worsened the situation. First waterlogging in Delhi and then the rising water level of Yamuna has increased the difficulties of the people.
