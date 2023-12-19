trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700498
Rajendra Agrawal Suspends 33 More MPs For Unparliamentary Conduct | Parliament Security Breach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Lok Sabha Member of Panel of Chairpersons Rajendra Agrawal on December 18 suspended 33 more Parliamentarians for unparliamentary conduct during the session. Days ago, 13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha.

