Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
The Sukhu government is on the verge of collapse after the Rajya Sabha elections. Under the leadership of Vikramaditya Singh, many Congress MLAs are ready to rebel and join BJP. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajendra Rana has made a big claim regarding the Congress government of Himachal. Rajendra Rana has said, Himachal government will fall soon.

