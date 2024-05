videoDetails

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire News: Massive Fire at Gaming Zone in Rajkot, 24 Killed

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

A fire broke out at 5.30 pm on Saturday in the TRP Game Zone located on Kalavad Road in Rajkot city of Gujarat. A massive fire broke out at 5.30 pm on Saturday evening in the TRP Game Zone located on Kalavad Road in Rajkot city of Gujarat. 22 people including a child have died in the accident.