Rajnath Singh extends condolences to Shinzo Abe in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo of Japan on September 08. He extended his condolences on demise of Shinzo Abe. Rajnath Singh said, “Let me extend heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Shinzo Abe. His contributions were significant in elevating India-Japan relationship. India stands in solidarity with people of Japan as they recover from this loss.”

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo of Japan on September 08. He extended his condolences on demise of Shinzo Abe. Rajnath Singh said, “Let me extend heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Shinzo Abe. His contributions were significant in elevating India-Japan relationship. India stands in solidarity with people of Japan as they recover from this loss.”