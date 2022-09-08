NewsVideos

Rajnath Singh extends condolences to Shinzo Abe in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo of Japan on September 08. He extended his condolences on demise of Shinzo Abe. Rajnath Singh said, “Let me extend heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Shinzo Abe. His contributions were significant in elevating India-Japan relationship. India stands in solidarity with people of Japan as they recover from this loss.”

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo of Japan on September 08. He extended his condolences on demise of Shinzo Abe. Rajnath Singh said, “Let me extend heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Shinzo Abe. His contributions were significant in elevating India-Japan relationship. India stands in solidarity with people of Japan as they recover from this loss.”

All Videos

Nirmala Sitharaman explains India’s Russian crude oil import from 2 percent to 13 percent
Nirmala Sitharaman explains India’s Russian crude oil import from 2 percent to 13 percent
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
"First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging

Trending Videos

Nirmala Sitharaman explains India’s Russian crude oil import from 2 percent to 13 percent
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
"First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging