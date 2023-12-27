trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703305
Rajnath singh Rajouri visit: No one looks at the army,we will not tolerate this, says Rajnath singh

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: Search operation against terrorists continues in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajouri that he will not tolerate anyone keeping an eye on the army. Our army has become more powerful and equipped with equipment than ever before. He said that martyrdom cannot be compensated by any kind of compensation. We need to be more alert.

