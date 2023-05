videoDetails

Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu with Manoj Pandey to pay tribute to soldiers martyred in Rajouri attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

5 soldiers were martyred during the encounter in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu today in this connection. During this, Army Chief Manoj Pandey will also be present with him.