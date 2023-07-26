trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640915
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan that if needed in future, we can cross the Line of Control (LoC). Along with this, he said that India will never compromise on its integrity.
