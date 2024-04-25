Advertisement
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Rajneeti: Amidst the political noise of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav himself has jumped into the fray to save his legacy. On the one hand, BJP is struggling due to the work of double engine government. On the other hand, Akhilesh has made up his mind to snatch the Kannauj seat from his inheritance. See the report what will be the outcome.

