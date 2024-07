videoDetails

Rajneeti: Forest Development at Akbarnagar Site

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

UP Akbarnagar News: Don't call it Akbarnagar, call it Saumitra Van, sir. Yes, we are talking about Lucknow. Where there was a need for bulldozers till a few days ago, there is creation again, Laxman ji's forest is being built on the rubble of illegal construction, while on the other hand SP Akbarpur is busy in bringing back the displaced people of Akbarpur, see the report...