Rajneeti: Massive protest erupts in POK

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Protest in PoK against Pakistan Army: A massive protest is taking place in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir against the Pakistan government and its army. This demonstration has intensified after the statements of India's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister.

