Rajneeti : Tejashwi Yadav attacked on Central Government

Sonam|Updated: May 14, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Lok Sabha election is on its peak . former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav had a special conversation with Zee News. Tejashwi Yadav Attacked on central government and their policies. He also attacked on PM Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav also talks about the Bihar politics, paper leak and nepotism. Watch Zee News' special conversation with Tejashwi Yadav.

