Rajneeti: Tejashwi Yadav compares CM Yogi to Kim Jong

Sonam|Updated: May 29, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Kim Jong has entered the Indian elections and the one who made this entry possible is Tejashwi Yadav. The question is why did North Korea enter the Lok Sabha elections? The last round of elections is going on in the country. The results will come on June 4, but before that such statements of senior leaders of the country are coming out, which are continuously becoming a topic of discussion. Tejashwi Yadav has compared CM Yogi with Kim Jong.

