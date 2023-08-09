trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646734
Rajya Sabha witnesses ruckus over Tomato Price Hike

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
In the midst of the monsoon session of the Parliament, there was an uproar over expensive tomatoes today. Meanwhile, Sushil Gupta was seen wearing a garland of tomatoes.

