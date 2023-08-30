trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655451
Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, devotees and priests offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on August 30. The first rakhi tied to Mahakaal on this auspicious occasion. 'Bhasma aarti' was also performed early in the morning. Over 1.25 lakh ladoos were also offered to the idol.
