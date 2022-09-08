Rakul Preet Singh glams up in exquisite white casual ensemble

B-Town actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport. The new age actor made heads turn in her exquisite white casual attire. Rakul donned a cool white top paired with denims. Her cool pairs of shades and matching sneakers perfectly complemented her look. On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Thank God.’

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

