Rakul Preet Singh glams up in exquisite white casual ensemble

B-Town actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport. The new age actor made heads turn in her exquisite white casual attire. Rakul donned a cool white top paired with denims. Her cool pairs of shades and matching sneakers perfectly complemented her look. On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Thank God.’

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
